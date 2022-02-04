Disney made shock waves in the streaming service industry on Monday, grabbing a majority stake in Fubo, a rival of ESPN’s parent company. Fubo will be joined with the Hulu…
Tyreek Hill said he’s “out” in the immediate aftermath of Miami’s season-ending loss to the New York Jets on Sunday — a defeat that saw the Dolphins fall to 8-9…
Coming off its first conference loss as a member of the Big Ten, No. 22-ranked UCLA returns home to Los Angeles on Tuesday, looking to stay perfect at Pauley Pavilion…
The Los Angeles Chargers are signing running back Ezekiel Elliott to their practice squad, according to multiple reports. Elliott, 29, was released by the Dallas Cowboys on New Year’s Eve…
The widow of former San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler sued two of his brothers on Monday as she aims to gain control of the club. Sheel Kamal Seidler filed…
NHL roundup: Sabres spoil John Carlson’s big night
Disney buys embattled Fubo in dramatic turn
Texas Tech looks to make it back-to-back wins in Utah, faces BYU
DeMar DeRozan saves Kings in double OT vs. Heat
Devils shed losing streak, edge Kraken
After losses, LSU and Missouri looking for first SEC win
NHL-best Golden Knights take on improving Sharks
Ohio State comes out roaring in double OT, hangs on against Minnesota
Lone Star Cheetah? Tyreek Hill favored to land with Cowboys
Celtics hope to cap road trip in style against Nuggets
No. 22-ranked UCLA, No. 24 Michigan square off in LA
Avs keep rolling by dispatching Panthers
Can UNC ride momentum of dramatic win into SMU matchup?
Reports: Chargers signing RB Ezekiel Elliott
Widow of former Padres owner sues for control of team
Ducks look to continue upward climb vs. slumping Flames
No. 12 Houston breaks away for rout of TCU
Bulls save their best for last to stun Spurs
Anthony Edwards’ treys serve up Wolves win over Clippers
In matchup of undermanned teams, Grizzlies handle Mavs
Canadiens’ hot stretch continues in OT win vs. Canucks
Pacers over .500 for first time, avenge loss to Nets
Magic knock off Knicks, avert season sweep
JJ Peterka shines in regulation, shootout to push Sabres past Caps
After ugly loss, Iowa out to rebound vs. surging Nebraska
Oklahoma State, Kansas State in search of bounce-back effort
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s triple-double leads Bucks’ rout of Raptors
Suns end skid at four games by beating 76ers
Pistons edge Blazers for fourth straight win
Wisconsin holds Rutgers in check for easy win
Eight contestants win $1.8M each in record ‘Circa Survivor’ pool
Jazz, red-hot Brice Sensabaugh welcome in banged-up Hawks
Short-handed Baylor takes aim at Cincinnati’s stingy defense
Jets aim to snap skid, take down Predators again
Wild on the mend as Blues pay a visit
No. 2 Auburn heads to Texas gunning for seventh straight win
No. 14 Mississippi State, Vanderbilt put 7-game win streaks on line
Colts fire defensive coordinator Gus Bradley
No. 7 Marquette eyes 10-0 home start vs. improving Georgetown
After rough road trip, Lightning aim to energize offense vs. Canes
Flyers try to get even vs. surging Maple Leafs
Reports: RHP Michael Lorenzen re-signing with Royals
Eyeing 5th straight win, Stars open 5-game trip vs. Rangers
Penguins hope home cooking prompts better results vs. Jackets
Report: Dodgers trade 2B Gavin Lux to Reds
Red Wings, rising thanks to new coach, host road-weary Sens
Sean Payton on ending Broncos’ playoff drought: ‘We all like a challenge’
Grayson Murray’s parents start foundation for mental health awareness
Reports: Bears request to interview Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy
Rutgers star Kiyomi McMiller feeds transfer rumors after benching
Oilers on torrid pace, while Bruins searching for winning edge
Thinking of next year? NFL finalizes opponents for 2025
After Falcons’ collapse, Raheem Morris says ‘2025 starts today’
Report: Saints request interview with Eagles OC Kellen Moore
Improved Louisville prepares for big ACC test against Clemson
St. John’s on the rise despite 3-point struggles; Xavier up next
No. 3 Iowa State shoots for 10th straight win, faces skidding Utah
Rockets begin extended road stretch at cellar-dwelling Wizards
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol from Dec. 22 hit
Georgia Tech picking up steam ahead of trip to slumping Syracuse
Report: G Kyrie Irving could miss 2 weeks with back injury
No. 6 Kentucky flying high ahead of first SEC road game at Georgia
Change aplenty since No. 21 West Virginia, Arizona first played
Steelers RG Mason McCormick (hand) could play vs. Ravens
Rams expect RT Rob Havenstein (shoulder) to return for playoffs
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler WDs from The American Express
Reports: Suns to use Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic off bench
Reports conflict on Saints’ interest in former Stanford coach David Shaw
Mets to retire David Wright’s No. 5
Antonio Pierce operating as Raiders’ coach until he hears otherwise
Bucks F Khris Middleton (ankle) out vs. Raptors
Pats owner Kraft: I put Jerod Mayo in ‘untenable’ position
Unbeaten Tennessee tightens grip on No. 1 ranking
San Diego FC acquire M Emmanuel Boateng from Revs
NYCFC name Pascal Jansen as head coach
Texas AD on NFL interest in Steve Sarkisian: ‘That’s stupid’
Maple Leafs F Max Domi fined $5K for elbowing
Report: Packers fear torn ACL for WR Christian Watson
CF Montreal acquire D Jalen Neal from Galaxy
SEC, Big Ten have four teams each in women’s Top 10
Revs M Noel Buck returns from loan to Southampton
Report: Helio Castroneves books Daytona 500 ride with Trackhouse
Reports: Seahawks fire OC Ryan Grubb
Austin FC add striker Brandon Vazquez for club-record fee
Reports: Jets’ search heats up with interview requests
Ravens WR Zay Flowers (knee) day-to-day
Report: Bears request interviews with Cards OC, Lions coordinators
Titans clinch No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft
Clemson fires defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin
Fire acquire Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel
WTA roundup: Marketa Vondrousova fires 22 aces in Adelaide
Browns GM: Deshaun Watson experienced ‘setback’ with Achilles
ATP roundup: Alex Michelsen survives test in Auckland
Bengals fire DC Lou Anarumo, three position coaches
Giants coach Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen back in 2025
Jaguars fire Doug Pederson, retain GM
Cooper Flagg, No. 4 Duke aim to take down Pitt
No. 1 Tennessee seeks program record in clash vs. No. 6 Florida
Ascending Kings vie to beat Heat
Knicks return home vs. Magic, aim to halt modest skid
Top 25 roundup: No. 22 Illinois beats Washington, caps strong week
NHL roundup: Ducks’ Frank Vatrano lands new contract, scores twice
NBA roundup: Thunder take down Celtics, win 15th straight
Heisman Trophy Odds: Buffs’ Travis Hunter vaults into lead
LIV Golf adds events in South Korea, Indiana to 2025 schedule
With Cooper Flagg, Duke title talk more than hype
Orioles, RHP Charlie Morton agree to 1-year deal
Dodgers sign OF Teoscar Hernandez; reportedly sign IF Hyeseong Kim
Brewers acquire RHP Grant Anderson from Rangers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ second-half rally on Sunday helped five people join the record payout for Circa Sports’ “Circa Survivor” pool for the NFL’s regular season. Only eighteen of the…
With the 14-team field for the NFL playoffs set, sportsbooks are tabbing the Detroit Lions as the favorites to go all the way. Detroit wrapped up a 15-2 regular season…
DeMar DeRozan poured in nine of his game-high 30 points in the second overtime on Monday night, helping the Sacramento Kings outlast the visiting Miami Heat 123-118 for a fifth…
Texas Tech will try to make it a clean sweep of Big 12 teams in Utah when the Red Raiders travel to Provo to face BYU on Tuesday. Following a…
New York Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu will play in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league. The league announced Ionescu as a wild-card roster entry on Monday. She…
Rutgers star freshman Kiyomi McMiller did not play in the Scarlet Knights’ home game against No. 4 Southern California on Sunday due to a coach’s decision. Hours before the game,…
