Field Level Media - Professional sports content solutions | FLM

Latest sports news

Other General
Jan 7, 2025 2:26 am

Disney buys embattled Fubo in dramatic turn

Disney made shock waves in the streaming service industry on Monday, grabbing a majority stake in Fubo, a rival of ESPN’s parent company. Fubo will be joined with the Hulu…

tyreek hill
Sports Betting Betting
Jan 7, 2025 12:35 am

Lone Star Cheetah? Tyreek Hill favored to land with Cowboys

Tyreek Hill said he’s “out” in the immediate aftermath of Miami’s season-ending loss to the New York Jets on Sunday — a defeat that saw the Dolphins fall to 8-9…

Mick Cronin
Basketball NCAAB
Jan 7, 2025 12:19 am

No. 22-ranked UCLA, No. 24 Michigan square off in LA

Coming off its first conference loss as a member of the Big Ten, No. 22-ranked UCLA returns home to Los Angeles on Tuesday, looking to stay perfect at Pauley Pavilion…

ezekiel elliott
Football NFL
Jan 6, 2025 11:54 pm

Reports: Chargers signing RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing running back Ezekiel Elliott to their practice squad, according to multiple reports. Elliott, 29, was released by the Dallas Cowboys on New Year’s Eve…

peter seidler
Baseball MLB
Jan 6, 2025 11:44 pm

Widow of former Padres owner sues for control of team

The widow of former San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler sued two of his brothers on Monday as she aims to gain control of the club. Sheel Kamal Seidler filed…

alex tuch
News
Jan 7, 2025 2:48 am

NHL roundup: Sabres spoil John Carlson’s big night

JT toppin
NCAAB
Jan 7, 2025 1:46 am

Texas Tech looks to make it back-to-back wins in Utah, faces BYU

kings, heat
NBA
Jan 7, 2025 1:36 am

DeMar DeRozan saves Kings in double OT vs. Heat

Devils Kraken
News
Jan 7, 2025 1:04 am

Devils shed losing streak, edge Kraken

Dennis Gates, Missouri
NCAAB
Jan 7, 2025 12:58 am

After losses, LSU and Missouri looking for first SEC win

Eichel Stone
News
Jan 7, 2025 12:54 am

NHL-best Golden Knights take on improving Sharks

Ohio State Minnesota
NCAAB
Jan 7, 2025 12:39 am

Ohio State comes out roaring in double OT, hangs on against Minnesota

celtics, thunder
NBA
Jan 7, 2025 12:29 am

Celtics hope to cap road trip in style against Nuggets

avalanche, panthers
News
Jan 7, 2025 12:13 am

Avs keep rolling by dispatching Panthers

elliot cadeau
NCAAB
Jan 7, 2025 12:07 am

Can UNC ride momentum of dramatic win into SMU matchup?

John Gibson
News
Jan 6, 2025 11:41 pm

Ducks look to continue upward climb vs. slumping Flames

TCU Houston
NCAAB
Jan 6, 2025 11:30 pm

No. 12 Houston breaks away for rout of TCU

bulls, spurs
NBA
Jan 6, 2025 11:02 pm

Bulls save their best for last to stun Spurs

timberwolves, clippers
NBA
Jan 6, 2025 10:59 pm

Anthony Edwards’ treys serve up Wolves win over Clippers

grizzlies, mavericks
NBA
Jan 6, 2025 10:59 pm

In matchup of undermanned teams, Grizzlies handle Mavs

canadiens, canucks
News
Jan 6, 2025 10:39 pm

Canadiens’ hot stretch continues in OT win vs. Canucks

nets, pacers
NBA
Jan 6, 2025 10:29 pm

Pacers over .500 for first time, avenge loss to Nets

knicks, magic
NBA
Jan 6, 2025 10:29 pm

Magic knock off Knicks, avert season sweep

sabres
News
Jan 6, 2025 10:29 pm

JJ Peterka shines in regulation, shootout to push Sabres past Caps

Payton Sandfort
NCAAB
Jan 6, 2025 10:26 pm

After ugly loss, Iowa out to rebound vs. surging Nebraska

Avery Oklahoma State
NCAAB
Jan 6, 2025 10:26 pm

Oklahoma State, Kansas State in search of bounce-back effort

raptors, bucks
NBA
Jan 6, 2025 10:09 pm

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s triple-double leads Bucks’ rout of Raptors

76ers
NBA
Jan 6, 2025 9:53 pm

Suns end skid at four games by beating 76ers

trail blazers
NBA
Jan 6, 2025 9:43 pm

Pistons edge Blazers for fourth straight win

rutgers
NCAAB
Jan 6, 2025 9:43 pm

Wisconsin holds Rutgers in check for easy win

buccaneers
Betting
Jan 6, 2025 9:29 pm

Eight contestants win $1.8M each in record ‘Circa Survivor’ pool

brice sensabaugh
NBA
Jan 6, 2025 9:11 pm

Jazz, red-hot Brice Sensabaugh welcome in banged-up Hawks

jeremy roach
NCAAB
Jan 6, 2025 9:01 pm

Short-handed Baylor takes aim at Cincinnati’s stingy defense

Josh Morrissey
News
Jan 6, 2025 8:52 pm

Jets aim to snap skid, take down Predators again

minnesota wild
News
Jan 6, 2025 8:45 pm

Wild on the mend as Blues pay a visit

auburn broome
NCAAB
Jan 6, 2025 8:30 pm

No. 2 Auburn heads to Texas gunning for seventh straight win

josh hubbard
NCAAB
Jan 6, 2025 8:30 pm

No. 14 Mississippi State, Vanderbilt put 7-game win streaks on line

gus bradley
News
Jan 6, 2025 8:20 pm

Colts fire defensive coordinator Gus Bradley

stevie mitchell marquette
NCAAB
Jan 6, 2025 8:13 pm

No. 7 Marquette eyes 10-0 home start vs. improving Georgetown

nikita kucherov
News
Jan 6, 2025 7:44 pm

After rough road trip, Lightning aim to energize offense vs. Canes

flyers
News
Jan 6, 2025 7:44 pm

Flyers try to get even vs. surging Maple Leafs

Michael Lorenzen
MLB
Jan 6, 2025 7:28 pm

Reports: RHP Michael Lorenzen re-signing with Royals

Jamie Benn
News
Jan 6, 2025 7:21 pm

Eyeing 5th straight win, Stars open 5-game trip vs. Rangers

erik karlsson penguins
News
Jan 6, 2025 6:52 pm

Penguins hope home cooking prompts better results vs. Jackets

gavin lux
MLB
Jan 6, 2025 6:46 pm

Report: Dodgers trade 2B Gavin Lux to Reds

red wings mclellan
News
Jan 6, 2025 6:42 pm

Red Wings, rising thanks to new coach, host road-weary Sens

sean payton
News
Jan 6, 2025 6:39 pm

Sean Payton on ending Broncos’ playoff drought: ‘We all like a challenge’

grayson murray
News
Jan 6, 2025 6:20 pm

Grayson Murray’s parents start foundation for mental health awareness

Mike McCarthy
News
Jan 6, 2025 6:05 pm

Reports: Bears request to interview Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy

kiyomi mcmiller
News
Jan 6, 2025 6:01 pm

Rutgers star Kiyomi McMiller feeds transfer rumors after benching

Leon Draisaitl
News
Jan 6, 2025 5:48 pm

Oilers on torrid pace, while Bruins searching for winning edge

dallas cowboys helmet
News
Jan 6, 2025 5:33 pm

Thinking of next year? NFL finalizes opponents for 2025

raheem morris
News
Jan 6, 2025 5:12 pm

After Falcons’ collapse, Raheem Morris says ‘2025 starts today’

Kellen Moore
News
Jan 6, 2025 4:38 pm

Report: Saints request interview with Eagles OC Kellen Moore

chucky hepburn
NCAAB
Jan 6, 2025 4:35 pm

Improved Louisville prepares for big ACC test against Clemson

kadary richmond
NCAAB
Jan 6, 2025 4:29 pm

St. John’s on the rise despite 3-point struggles; Xavier up next

Keshon Gilbert
NCAAB
Jan 6, 2025 4:29 pm

No. 3 Iowa State shoots for 10th straight win, faces skidding Utah

amen thompson
NBA
Jan 6, 2025 4:25 pm

Rockets begin extended road stretch at cellar-dwelling Wizards

Jalen Hurts
News
Jan 6, 2025 4:13 pm

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol from Dec. 22 hit

naithan george
NCAAB
Jan 6, 2025 4:06 pm

Georgia Tech picking up steam ahead of trip to slumping Syracuse

Kyrie Irving
NBA
Jan 6, 2025 3:57 pm

Report: G Kyrie Irving could miss 2 weeks with back injury

koby brea
NCAAB
Jan 6, 2025 3:57 pm

No. 6 Kentucky flying high ahead of first SEC road game at Georgia

javon small
NCAAB
Jan 6, 2025 3:57 pm

Change aplenty since No. 21 West Virginia, Arizona first played

Mason McCormick
News
Jan 6, 2025 3:44 pm

Steelers RG Mason McCormick (hand) could play vs. Ravens

Rob Havenstein
News
Jan 6, 2025 3:44 pm

Rams expect RT Rob Havenstein (shoulder) to return for playoffs

Scottie Scheffler
News
Jan 6, 2025 3:40 pm

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler WDs from The American Express

Bradley Beal reacts
NBA
Jan 6, 2025 3:27 pm

Reports: Suns to use Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic off bench

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw
News
Jan 6, 2025 2:52 pm

Reports conflict on Saints’ interest in former Stanford coach David Shaw

David Wright Mets
MLB
Jan 6, 2025 2:40 pm

Mets to retire David Wright’s No. 5

Antonio Pierce
News
Jan 6, 2025 2:33 pm

Antonio Pierce operating as Raiders’ coach until he hears otherwise

Khris Middleton
NBA
Jan 6, 2025 2:30 pm

Bucks F Khris Middleton (ankle) out vs. Raptors

Jerod Mayo
News
Jan 6, 2025 2:05 pm

Pats owner Kraft: I put Jerod Mayo in ‘untenable’ position

tennessee volunteers
NCAAB
Jan 6, 2025 2:02 pm

Unbeaten Tennessee tightens grip on No. 1 ranking

emmanuel boateng
MLS
Jan 6, 2025 1:58 pm

San Diego FC acquire M Emmanuel Boateng from Revs

New York City FC logo
MLS
Jan 6, 2025 1:58 pm

NYCFC name Pascal Jansen as head coach

Sarkisian
NCAAF
Jan 6, 2025 1:52 pm

Texas AD on NFL interest in Steve Sarkisian: ‘That’s stupid’

max domi leafs
News
Jan 6, 2025 1:20 pm

Maple Leafs F Max Domi fined $5K for elbowing

Christian Watson
News
Jan 6, 2025 1:17 pm

Report: Packers fear torn ACL for WR Christian Watson

jalen neal galaxy celebrate
MLS
Jan 6, 2025 1:04 pm

CF Montreal acquire D Jalen Neal from Galaxy

bruins gamecocks women's basketball
News
Jan 6, 2025 12:55 pm

SEC, Big Ten have four teams each in women’s Top 10

noel buck revolution
MLS
Jan 6, 2025 12:48 pm

Revs M Noel Buck returns from loan to Southampton

Helio Castroneves
NASCAR
Jan 6, 2025 12:45 pm

Report: Helio Castroneves books Daytona 500 ride with Trackhouse

Grubb
News
Jan 6, 2025 12:42 pm

Reports: Seahawks fire OC Ryan Grubb

brandon vazquez mls
MLS
Jan 6, 2025 12:35 pm

Austin FC add striker Brandon Vazquez for club-record fee

arthur smith steelers
News
Jan 6, 2025 12:29 pm

Reports: Jets’ search heats up with interview requests

zay flowers
News
Jan 6, 2025 12:29 pm

Ravens WR Zay Flowers (knee) day-to-day

drew petzing
News
Jan 6, 2025 11:51 am

Report: Bears request interviews with Cards OC, Lions coordinators

tennessee titans helmet
News
Jan 6, 2025 11:44 am

Titans clinch No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Wes Goodwin clemson
NCAAF
Jan 6, 2025 11:25 am

Clemson fires defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin

mls soccer balls general view
MLS
Jan 6, 2025 11:22 am

Fire acquire Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel

marketa vondrousova serve
News
Jan 6, 2025 10:57 am

WTA roundup: Marketa Vondrousova fires 22 aces in Adelaide

deshaun watson
News
Jan 6, 2025 10:51 am

Browns GM: Deshaun Watson experienced ‘setback’ with Achilles

alex michelsen
ATP Tour
Jan 6, 2025 10:48 am

ATP roundup: Alex Michelsen survives test in Auckland

Anarumo
News
Jan 6, 2025 10:23 am

Bengals fire DC Lou Anarumo, three position coaches

Daboll
News
Jan 6, 2025 9:09 am

Giants coach Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen back in 2025

Doug Pederson
News
Jan 6, 2025 8:52 am

Jaguars fire Doug Pederson, retain GM

Cooper Flagg
NCAAB
Jan 6, 2025 8:34 am

Cooper Flagg, No. 4 Duke aim to take down Pitt

Tennessee basketball Volunteers
NCAAB
Jan 6, 2025 8:15 am

No. 1 Tennessee seeks program record in clash vs. No. 6 Florida

Sacramento Kings
NBA
Jan 6, 2025 7:56 am

Ascending Kings vie to beat Heat

New York Knicks
NBA
Jan 6, 2025 7:38 am

Knicks return home vs. Magic, aim to halt modest skid

Kasparas Jakucionis
NCAAB
Jan 6, 2025 5:00 am

Top 25 roundup: No. 22 Illinois beats Washington, caps strong week

frank vatrano
News
Jan 6, 2025 4:03 am

NHL roundup: Ducks’ Frank Vatrano lands new contract, scores twice

Thunder Celtics
NBA
Jan 6, 2025 3:14 am

NBA roundup: Thunder take down Celtics, win 15th straight

Charlie Morton
MLB
Jan 3, 2025 6:16 pm

Orioles, RHP Charlie Morton agree to 1-year deal

teoscar hernandez
MLB
Jan 3, 2025 4:36 pm

Dodgers sign OF Teoscar Hernandez; reportedly sign IF Hyeseong Kim

grant anderson
MLB
Jan 2, 2025 9:32 pm

Brewers acquire RHP Grant Anderson from Rangers

